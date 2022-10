DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois will host its annual Fall Family Fun Night on Friday, October 28. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the PAW Center gymnasium. Enjoy crafts, food, games, and candy! A showing of the movie “Encanto” will follow at 7:15 p.m. No registration is necessary. The PAW Center is located at […]

