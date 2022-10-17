The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its last Deer Target match of the season and final match of the year Sunday with 25 competitors.

Jeff Gates of Altoona had the hot gun in Custom Class, firing a 98 out of 100 possible points. He collected a $100 payday, plus an additional $50 donated by Blake Whaley of AAR Outdoors in Delmont, Pa.

Second place ended in a tie between Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings and Mike Huth of Punxsutawney, with each man winning $50.

Bob Marshall of Loganton won the Factory Varmint Class while the Factory Varmint Wide Class winner was David Shaw of Curwensville and in second was Ed Rethi of Dixonville.

The Deer Rifle Class winner was Jeremiah Keefe and in second was Steve Strouse.

The side group match came down to a difference of .094″. Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow fired a five-shot group at 400 yards that measured 1.199,” edging out a 1.293″ group fired by Austin Tressler of Loganton.

Pictured (in back) are Shaw, Rethi, Marshall and Keefe. In front are Gates, Burkett and Huth.