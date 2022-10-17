DUBOIS – Two Rockton men are facing charges for allegedly leaving a six-month-old child unattended.

Zachary Clinchoc, 33, and Brayden Lee Smith, 18, are both charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person in connection with an incident in Union Township on Aug. 4.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report that Clinchoc had left his six-month-old child alone in his apartment for an undetermined amount of time.

The complainant explained Clinchoc reached out to her, asking if she could watch his child because his babysitter, Smith, had to leave the apartment. She told police she arrived between 20 to 30 minutes after his call to find the child alone.

“She could hear the child screaming and crying.” The baby was sitting in a jumper chair in the “extremely cold” home, she said.

The apartment reportedly had no supplies or proper sleeping accommodations for the child.

This witness disclosed that Clinchoc “has been abusing methamphetamine and other controlled substances,” and that he “could not handle the pressure of raising his son and that he planned on potentially leaving him.”

When investigators spoke with Clinchoc, he said Smith was watching the child for him but text-messaged, saying he had to leave, which was when he contacted the witness to go to his apartment.

He said he “didn’t think Smith would leave the child alone.”

Smith told police he “barely knew” Clinchoc but agreed to watch his son. While at the apartment, he saw the child sitting in a car seat.

Smith stated that when he took the child out of the seat, the baby was very cold and had purple/blue spots all over its legs. It also appeared the child had “not eaten in some time.”

He also commented that there were no supplies for the baby in the apartment and that he heard that Clinchoc “smokes marijuana and methamphetamine around the child.”

Smith explained that his girlfriend received an important message about her own child and they needed to leave. This is when he contacted Clinchoc, who responded that someone was on the way to the apartment to care for the baby.

Smith said they waited about 30 minutes before they left the child alone. He stated he knew he shouldn’t have done this “but didn’t know what else to do.”

Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court with his bail set at $10,000, unsecured.

Clinchoc had a hearing with all charges held to court by Senior District Judge James Hawkins. His bail is also $10,000, unsecured.

In another case, Clinchoc is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass for entering a Union Township residence through a side door on Aug. 4. He waived these charges and his bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.