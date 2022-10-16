REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s October Student of the Month is Sian Jackson. Sian is an 11th-grade student in the Advanced Manufacturing Shop.

Her home school is the DuBois Area School District. Sian participates in the Cooperative Education program and is working at Niagara Cutter in the pulling department.

In her free time, Sian enjoys reading, knitting, crocheting, lifting weights and doing sudoku puzzles. Her future plans after graduation are to join the Navy and then hopes to become a machinist.