The beautiful and ever-loving Margaret Ann Dunham Sowry, 73, daughter of late Charles Herbert Eldridge Senior, and Ruth Rafferty, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7 at her home in Sun City, Bluffton, South Carolina. Margaret was married to David Sowry, who survives her. She was the loving mother of Rick (Nancy) Chapman, Michelle Peterson, Loralie Finely, and Shane (Staci) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/margaret-ann-dunham-sowry/