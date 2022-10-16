KYLERTOWN – All members of the public are invited to Harvest Fest at the Kylertown Center for Active Living.

The event is planned for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the center, located at 70 Senior Dr., in Kylertown.

Fall and Christmas crafts will be on sale, which are being hand-made by seniors who frequent the center.

There will also be a bake sale, silent auction, and lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit the Kylertown Center for Active Living.

Schedules of activities for all CCAAA Centers for Active Living can be found at https://www.ccaaa.net/centers-for-active-living