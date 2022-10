Nellie Marie (Stankiewicz) Matuski, 96, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital. Nellie was born on August 2, 1926, to the late William Raymond and Carrie (Nowaski) Stankiewicz in Reynoldsville. She graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1945. Nellie married Zigmond J. Matuski on April 15, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nellie-marie-stankiewicz-matuski/