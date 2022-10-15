MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced on Friday the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body-worn camera program within the department. The $90,000.00 grant comes from the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funding was initially awarded to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and […]

