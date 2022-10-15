CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- passed a resolution in accordance with Act 57, which amends the Local Tax Collection Law. It requires all taxing districts waive the penalty fee for late real estate taxes due to the bill not being transferred to a new property owner.
- accepted the 2023 State-wide Interconnectivity Funding Program Grant totaling $74,098 for 911 system projects.
- approved a one-year lease agreement with DuBois Redevelopment Authority and Nancy Yeager for District Judge David Meholick’s Office.
- appointed Commissioner Dave Glass to the Clearfield County Conservation District Board.
- approved purchase of service agreements with Pathways, Valliere & Associates; Pentz Run Family Services; George Junior; and Center County Youth Services.
- approved the personnel report consisting of five new hires, two employee transfers and three separations/retirements.
- announced the salary board and commissioners’ meetings, scheduled for Nov. 8 (Election Day), will be held on Nov. 1.
- approved the minutes from the Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 board meetings as prepared by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.