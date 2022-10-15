Comcast Business’s High-Speed Internet and Cloud-based Virtual PBX Services Supports CJDAC’s Connectivity Needs to Enhance Crisis Hotline Operations

Comcast Business has announced that it’s providing Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission (CJDAC), a private, non-profit organization responsible for the planning, funding and coordination of local alcohol, drug or gambling programs in Clearfield and Jefferson counties, with Ethernet-Dedicated Internet (EDI), Business Internet and Business VoiceEdge®.

These services offer CJDAC enhanced connectivity and unified communications between branches, hospitals, doctors, clinics, rehabs and more, ultimately enhancing operations and allowing case managers and staff the ability to better serve clientele through its crisis hotline.

As CJDAC rapidly expanded over the past few years, the organization struggled with disconnected calls, unreliable connectivity between offices and lacked a secure PBX system for employees to connect outside of the office, whether they were working from home or traveling for client visits.

With the newly-installed Comcast Business solutions, CJDAC now has a reliable technology infrastructure with high-speed Internet and increased bandwidth to keep up with client demand while also supporting secure connections for remote employees.

Additionally, Comcast Business offers CJDAC around-the-clock customer service, as well as support for quick installation of new services and flexibility to scale as the organization continues to expand.

“Our top priority is helping our clients in our community, and that requires a foundation of reliable technology to manage the high-volume of calls from people in urgent need of care. Functioning technology is the difference between life and death for the people we serve in a crisis,” said Lora Holt, office manager, Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission.

“Comcast Business provides excellent service that enables our staff to not only manage calls and support clients, but also seamlessly interact with one another and handle administrative tasks without fear of an unreliable connection.”

Now, with Comcast Business, CJDAC employees outside of the office can easily dial-in from phones and utilize on-the-go messages, while maintaining confidentiality on the crisis hotline.

They can also easily connect and manage incoming calls, communicate financial information with healthcare payers and providers and continuously be available for those in need.

“The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission is building a community to support those experiencing hardships. They are proof of what’s possible when we are able to connect organizations with our advanced technology solutions to create change,” said Aaron Mimran, Regional vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast’s Keystone Region.

“Comcast Business is proud to act as an exclusive technology partner for CJDAC and provide the reliable services they need in order to continue to serve the Jefferson and Clearfield County communities.”