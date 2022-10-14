CLEARFIELD – Tickets are selling fast for the Men Who Cook Charity Event to benefit local Boy Scouts.

The BYOB event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Expo 1 building in Clearfield. Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations beginning at 5 p.m.

New cooks to this year’s event are Kenny Elbe from Tyson Foods; Dallas Kephart, Republican Candidate for State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 73rd Legislative District; Mason Strouse, Clearfield Borough Mayor and some junior Boy Scout competitors. A complete line-up can be found here.

Samplings from all the chefs, water and soda will be provided. Attendees to last year’s event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as beef brisket, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, mini beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, Italian meatballs, goulash, lasagna, smoked buffalo chicken pasta, canapes, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2022 tasting menu will be announced pre-event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, from Boy Scouts representing Troop 9, and at Visit Clearfield County and The After Dark. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

The event is sponsored by GANT News, Visit Clearfield County, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Novey Recycling and The After Dark.