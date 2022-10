DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night matchup between Central Clarion and DuBois, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from E.J. Mansell Stadium in DuBois. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-kerle-tire-game-of-the-week-continues-as-undefeated-central-clarion-visits-dubois/