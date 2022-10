John McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes. Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden. On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol A. Williamson. She survives. He retired after 30 years from […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-mcfadden/