Spring Township, PA – The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) is pleased to announce that it is hosting an Open House event to the public on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parents, business/industry, future students and anyone interested in career and technical education are invited to attend.

Light refreshments will be available through the Culinary Arts Program and guests can also participate in a chili cook-off.

“It is great to open our doors to the public again so that people can see and experience the many exciting things going on at CPI” said Todd Taylor, vice president of post-secondary education.

“Our faculty and staff will have many demonstrations and activities going on to engage the community,” said Taylor.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see many secondary and adult education program areas, participate in hands-on demonstrations in the various program areas, meet instructors and speak with current CPI students about their experiences.

Further, CPI’s heavy equipment and CDL simulators will be open and available for the public to try. Free financial aid information will be available from CPI’s in-house experts to help those thinking about grants and aid for college.

CPI is located at 540 Harrison Rd., in Pleasant Gap. If you have questions, please call 814-359-2793 or visit cpi.edu.