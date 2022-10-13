DUBOIS – The ServSafe Food Safety Manager course, conducted by Penn State Extension, will be held at the DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF) Building, 1 College Place – Room 202, DuBois.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

These in-person trainings, taught by certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities.

After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 70 percent or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.

The new, lower course fee of $165 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.

To attend the in-person ServSafe course and exam in Crawford County, participants should register by Oct.18.

The TAP Online Food Safety Manager Certification course helps food service managers, chefs, caterers, cooks, health officials and inspectors prepare to take a Food Protection Manager exam, such as ServSafe, that meets regulatory guidelines for a certified food protection manager.

The online portion can be taken anytime, but the exam is in person and proctored at a scheduled location.

After completing the online course and passing the multiple-choice, proctored exam with a score of 75 percent or higher, participants will receive a Food Protection Manager Certificate, which meets the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture requirement for food safety certification.

This certification is valid for five years. If you are uncertain as to whether you need certification, contact your regional Department of Agriculture office.

The online course is self-paced, can be started anytime throughout the year and must be completed within 180 days of enrollment. The course fee is $145.

Penn State Extension will follow applicable state and local restrictions and Penn State COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of an event regarding masking, social distancing and facility capacity limits.

To register for either of these courses or to learn more, visit: extension.psu.edu/foodsafety2022

Why choose to take courses through Penn State Extension?

Penn State Extension educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety.

By taking a course through Penn State Extension, participants have access to a wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources.

About Penn State Extension

Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products, and services.

In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs.

With support from federal, state and county governments, extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.

Penn State Extension offers a variety of online non-credit courses for the public. Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses, and publications at their convenience, and register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.