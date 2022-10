Joseph J. Bevacqua, 83, of Duncansville, passed away Tuesday. He was born in Ridgway, son of the late Joseph G. and Dorothy (Pollard) Bevacqua. He married Lois Golebieski in 1960, who preceded him in death in 2011. Surviving are two daughters: Jodie Feath and husband, Kevin of Hollidaysburg, and Jennifer Bevacqua of Dubois; four grandchildren: Jeremy Feath and wife, Kayla, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joseph-j-bevacqua/