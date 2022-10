Eric William Beefelt, 59, of 3827 Roseville Sigel Road, Brookville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1961, in Ridgway, PA, the son of Neil W. Beefelt and of the late Marbrie Ellen Goodrich. Eric attended the University of Virginia on a Navy ROTC scholarship where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. […]

