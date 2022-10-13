CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Commission met briefly Wednesday night at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building.

Assistant Chief Julie Curry reported that she and Chief Vincent McGinnis have finished interviews for the sergeant positions, which will be voted upon at a future meeting.

Additionally, grant writer Mary Tatum reported that a body armor/camera grant was obtained with township representative Jeremy Ruffner, adding that there is currently $41,702.89 in the Regional Police fund. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township provided $3,000 each to the fund.

It was noted that the commission is still waiting on the three solicitors to finalize the by-laws and articles of agreement.

Borough Representative Steve Livergood said he’d spoken with Clearfield Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III last Thursday and was hoping to hear something Friday, but there has been no word yet.

Livergood said an e-mail was sent Sunday evening to the solicitors and copied to the Regional Police Commission, but there had been no response as of Wednesday night’s meeting.

An open house and meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Lock Haven’s Clearfield campus. The meeting will start at 5 p.m., and residents of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are encouraged to attend.

The Regional Police Commission will have a presentation as well as present a potential map of coverage for the regional police department.