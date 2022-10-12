Dear Editor:

Liberty passed away this year after fighting a long battle within. During its dying breaths, Liberty pleaded that its values and morals be remembered and defended.

Always determined to stand for justice and fairness, we remember Liberty in youth, having a tea party in Boston.

In adolescence, its adventurous spirit led Liberty to wander in the wilds of its homeland, yearning for a journey west. In middle age, Liberty saw many hardships, including illness, depression and financial failure.

Liberty persevered, led the pathway for civil rights and became a beacon of hope for freedom.

Liberty became deeply ill in later years, when parts of its body failed to agree. A sickness had grown within, and although these conditions hid behind a veil of usefulness and goodness, Liberty was consumed by this sickness.

It would toss and turn, rapidly and sharply, never finding a center comfort that was agreeable.

In the final months, Liberty was stabbed in front of us, by a man who claimed to be its caretaker. Recovery was slow and hindered by those who claimed they knew better. Liberty was forced to face obstacles already conquered in its youth.

In the final days, Liberty begged for forgiveness for past mistakes, and strongly desired to rectify wrongdoings.

Liberty is survived by over 335 million of us who were instilled with hope, nurtured with freedom and guided by Democracy. Liberty was just four years shy of its 250th birthday.

Services for Liberty will be held on the Island in New York Harbor, which bears its name. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to spread love and acceptance.

There is still time to revive Liberty, the spirit of its youth and the wisdom of its age. Vote for Democracy on Nov. 8.

Zachary Bloom

Houtzdale