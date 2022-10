Franklin W. “Frank” Robbins, Jr., age 82, of DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on October 25, 1939 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin W. and Dorothy (Logan) Robbins, Sr. On May 14, 1977 he married Elizabeth “Betty” (Kolash) Robbins. She survives. Frank retired from Fullington Trailways in […]

