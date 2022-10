HUSTON TOWNSHIP – DuBois-based state police are alerting area residents of a scam.

It occurred around 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Huston Township, Clearfield County, according to a station news release.

State police say a Penfield woman was led to believe that she’d won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes.

She reportedly purchased a U.S. Postal Service money order totaling $1,000 to receive a brand-new vehicle in return.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.