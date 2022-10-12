CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III has announced that the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas is still accepting applications from any person interested in filling the vacancy in the Office of County Commissioner caused by the resignation of Commissioner Tony Scotto.

Any applicant must be a minimum of 18 years of age and must be registered to vote in Clearfield County as a Republican.

Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to the Court Administrator’s Office, along with a resume and any other information the applicant(s) believes is appropriate.

The letter should be marked to ‘Office of Clearfield County Court Administrator, 230 E. Market St., Suite 228, Clearfield, PA 16830’ and the envelope should indicate Commissioner Applicant.

The deadline for the court to receive any application is Friday, Oct. 21. Any application received after this date will not be considered.

Bell noted that the names of applicants and any written materials submitted by any applicant are, by law, considered public information and are available to any member of the public and media upon request. Certain personal information of an applicant is not subject to release.

In the event any potential candidate requires any other information or clarification, they are asked to call the Court Administrator’s Office at 814-764-2641, Ext. 5010, and ask for Bell or Cynthia Lose-Morgan.