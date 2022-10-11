Tyrone — The Clearfield Bison junior varsity football team took the trip to Tyrone Monday evening to face the Golden Eagles and came up just short at the end in an 8-6 loss.

After a score less first half, the hosts scored on a 48 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and added the all-important 2-point conversion, which proved to be the winning margin in the game.

With just 1:21 remaining in the game, Bison quarterback Karsen Lazauskus scored on a 23 yard scamper to close the gap to 8-6. The 2-point conversion failed, making 8-6 the final.

Cooper Broad intercepted two passes for the Bison to lead the defense.

The Bison (1-5) will be back in action next Monday when they travel to Bellefonte to face the Raiders.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

Cl-0 Tyr-0

2nd Quarter

Cl-0 Tyr-0

3rd Quarter

Tyrone 48 yard TD reception. 2 Point Conv Good. Cl-0 Tyr-8

4th Quarter

1:21 left in game Karsen Lazauskus ran 23 yards for a TD. 2 Point Conv Failed. Cl-6 Tyr-8

Individual Statistics:

Rushing

John Rowles 10-51, Damien Schmoke 7-31, Karsen Lazauskas 5-32

Passing

Karsen Lazauskas 6-11 52 yards

Receiving

Jeffery Irwin 1-4, Colten Ryan 3-29, Cooper Broad 2-19