Renata Ann Burton Lee, age 66, of Mahaffey, PA, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 2, 1956 in Colesburg, KY, she was the daughter of the late Eugene & Melvena (Hunt) Burton. Renata was a graduate of Clarion University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She had been a registered nurse […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/renata-ann-burton-lee/