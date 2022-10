June (Fitzgerald) Wright, 97, of Punxsutawney, went to be with her Lord on Monday October 10, 2022 at Mahoning Riverside Manor. She was born July 3, 1925 to George and Gaye (Conner) Fitzgerald in Glen Campbell. June grew up in Glen Campbell, before moving to Jamestown NY, where she worked at Chautauqua Hardware for 20 years alongside her husband. They […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/june-fitzgerald-wright/