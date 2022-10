Earla J. Mabie, age 89, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Union City, PA. Born on February 21, 1933 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Isabelle (Burns) Orr. On December 2, 1989 she married Eugene R. Mabie. He survives. Earla retired from McDowell Manufacturing in DuBois, PA […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/earla-j-mabie/