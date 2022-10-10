BROOKVILLE – The PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is excited to provide its members, businesses and organizations in the region with new QR Codes that will link to a specific events calendar page on VisitPAGO.com.

Two QR codes have been designed and distributed for events happening in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties as well as for the Cook Forest area and the events calendar for the entire PA Great Outdoors region.

People simply need to turn on the camera on their cell phone and scan the QR code to see upcoming events happening in where they are now or plan to visit.

Lodging providers and tourism related businesses can print them out and make them available in guest rooms or include in their confirmation e-mails/correspondence with travelers, include them on their own printed materials or share on social media outlets.

“This is another effective way to reach travelers and give them the information they want via their cell phones,” expresses John Straitiff, executive director.

Events can be submitted via an online form at VisitPAGO.com/events or by e-mailing info@visitpago.com.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a non-profit membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate vacation destination for endless outdoor adventure.