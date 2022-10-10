Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a reported disturbance on Crozier Avenue. Upon arrival on-scene, officers encountered an irate male who refused to follow their directives. He was also allegedly observed damaging property belonging to another person, and was charged appropriately through the district court.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance on East Locust Street. Upon arrival on-scene, officers learned that a male was allegedly threatening to fight with another male. Police were able to speak with those involved.
- Police responded to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds where a 57-year-old male was reportedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl. While officers were responding, the male fled in a vehicle. Police, however, learned his identity and charges will be filed.
- Police responded to West Second Avenue following an alarm. Everything was found to be okay.
- Police assisted a motorist along West Front Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along West Front Street. No injuries occurred as a result; both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police arrested a 40-year-old male who allegedly made arrangements to meet with a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities along Reed Street.
- Police were dispatched to the area of East Ninth Street for a burning complaint. Upon arrival, officers found smoke throughout the area, and that a male had been burning brush.
- Police responded to Latimer Street for juveniles reportedly damaging the park. Upon arrival, officers found the juveniles were being loud, but there had been no criminal mischief.
- Police were dispatched for a residential alarm along West Locust Street. Police were cancelled as the owner had accidently set it off.
- Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a reported gunshot. However, upon arrival, it was determined that an explosion had occurred and caused damage to a residence. According to police, a male occupant was transported to the hospital with severe injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time, but police did find a device that appeared to be a firework.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of a suspicious person Oct. 4 at the Tan Zone in Clearfield. According to the report, a male had been in the bathroom for an extended period of time. Another male was also in a truck outside to give him a ride. Both males, one of whom was identified as Mark Peters, 42, of Woodland, were now inside the truck. Upon arrival on-scene, officers discovered that Peters had multiple active warrants. He was located nearby at McDonald’s, and reportedly yelled and resisted arrest when he was taken into custody. he had to be assisted to the ground to gain his compliance, resulting in minor injuries to Peters as well as an officer. Peters was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where he was medically-cleared and then housed in county jail on warrants. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of theft Oct. 10 in Lawrence Township after a lock was broken at local storage units. The investigation is ongoing at this time.