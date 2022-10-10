The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its final Groundhog Match of the year on Sunday.

Delmas Burkett of Burkett Hollow Road dethroned Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings by posting a score of 196 to Keefe’s 190. Third-place went to the young gun, Marshall Tressler of Loganton, with a score of 188.

David Shaw of Curwensville took first in the Factory Wide Class followed by Joe Lash of Hillsdale.

Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville won the Factory Varmint Class and Jack Balon of Ebensburg was the Custom Wide Class winner.

The side group match was also won by Burkett with a five-shot group at 400 yards that measured 1.653″.

Pictured, in the front, are: Lash, Strouse and Burkett. In the back are: Shaw, Tressler, Keefe and Balon.