ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The ANNA Shelter, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/223-live-animals-removed-from-erie-county-farm-after-discovery-of-gruesome-burn-pile/