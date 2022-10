Mary Anne Cameron, 78, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born on December 21, 1943 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. In addition to her parents, Mary Anne is preceded in death by her husband Henry Allen Cameron, daughter Jewell A. Cameron, brothers Daniel Meehan, John Meehan and Thomas Meehan. Mary Anne will be dearly missed by her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-anne-cameron/