Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, Pa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. He was born in Rimersburg, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1963 to Harry and Rose (Spang) Ramsey. John was a 1981 graduate of Union High School and a 1985 graduate of Penn State University earning a degree in Agricultural Science. For 23 years, he […]

