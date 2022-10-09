A group of 12 local scouts, accompanied by 10 leaders and parents, recently traveled three hours to Letchworth State Park in Castile, N.Y.

There, scouts worked on canoeing, kayaking and whitewater merit badges on the Genesee River through the Grand Canyon of the East via an inflatable kayak and raft.

Everyone had a great time thanks to Adventure Calls Outfitters, which provided merits badges, as well as a fun and safe experience.

The group photo was taken in front of Adventure Calls Outfitters in Letchworth State Park.