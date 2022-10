Ruth A Harger, 65, of McGrann, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born on June 13, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Earl and May Green Lytle. She was a graduate of East Brady High School. Her pastimes include reading, writing poetry, and spending time with her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ruth-a-harger/