Benefits Clearfield/Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative

Falls Creek, PA- The Clearfield /Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative will host Operation Chili Cookoff at the Falls Creek Eagles from 11am-3pm. Monies raised for this event will help raise funds for local Veteran Service Organizations (VSO’s) that include: Pawsitive for Heroes, Pheasant Forever Northcentral #630 and Military Veterans Outdoors.

“Military Veterans Outdoors’ only method of survival is by donations and fundraising activities,” said Gary Smith, president of Military Veterans Outdoors.

“The money we receive from Operation Chili Cookoff will help us to provide our active duty, veterans, guard and reserves an area free to them to utilize for their outdoor experiences.”

The goal is to reduce suicide and suicidal behavior among Veterans. By coordination of resources and services, Clearfield- Jefferson Suicide Prevention Initiative and it’s partners can save lives. We all have a role to play in preventing suicide among service members and Veterans in our communities. Every person, system, and organization should ask themselves how they can help because, together, we can win this fight.

There will also be guest speakers, behavioral health providers and representatives from the VSO’s.

To enter as a cook, call 814-633-1013 for more details. Deadline to enter is October 22, 2022.