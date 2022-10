Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Baked Blueberry Pancake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This recipe is quick and delicious! Ingredients 2 cups pancake mix 1-1/2 cups fat-free milk 1 egg 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 cup fresh (or frozen) blueberries Butter and maple syrup Directions -Preheat the oven to 400°. -In a large bowl, […]

