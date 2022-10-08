CLEARFIELD – Former Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair student, Jacob Vaux, recently received recognition from the Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Jacob was the only mechanic to receive this honor during the ceremony and was recognized as a top mechanic in his unit.

He attributed much of his success to what he learned from Reece Matthew, Diesel Equipment Maintenance and Repair instructor, during his time at CCCTC.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students and instructors. To learn more about enrolling in the programs at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.