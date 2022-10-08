CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide hosted backyard and Inter County Conference rival Moshannon Valley Friday night at Andy Evanko Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Tide, their visitors came out running like gangbusters, with the Black Knights scoring on the opening drive of the game, and never looked back while cruising to a 41-14 victory.

On the strength of Tanner Kephart’s legs, Mo Valley raced out to a 35-0 half time lead, invoking the Mercy Rule and a running clock for the second half.

Kephart ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns out of the “Wildcat” offense in the first half alone.

The Black Knight defense forced Curwensville senior quarterback Danny McGarry into an off night. The Tide two-way threat was held to just 11 completions in 31 attempts for 147 yards, and was picked off three times. His lone scoring strike was a 67 catch and run to Nik Fegert with about 10 minutes left in the game. McGarry also added 14 yards rushing on 12 carries, scoring on a three yard TD run on the opening drive of the second half.

The Tide (3-4), losers of four out of their last five games, will look to end their two game skid when the host Conemaugh Valley (1-5) next Friday night.

Mo Valley, also 3-4 now, will host Bellwood Antis (5-2).