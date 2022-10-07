CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. will host its annual Fire Prevention Open House Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This free event offers a facet of different activities including demonstrations, food, a raffle of donations from local businesses, kid’s activities like a firefighter obstacle course, a free smoke alarm giveaway and door prizes.

In addition to other local agencies such as police, EMS, Smokey The Bear, etc., this year’s event will feature a Stat MedEvac landing along with many demonstrations including:

Vehicle Extrication Demo: This demo includes a variety of vehicle rescue tactics used in extrication with the department's Hurst eDRAULIC Tools.

This demo includes a variety of vehicle rescue tactics used in extrication with the department’s Hurst eDRAULIC Tools. Live Fire Demo: This demo includes a replica of a room and contents fire to show how quickly fire can spread and how pertinent it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.

Smoke alarms will be available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. A raffle will take place with various baskets, gift cards and other prizes made possible thanks to local businesses.

Food and drink will be made available for a donation throughout the event featuring hot dogs, pizza, etc.

Members look forward to offering this outreach event to their community, and hope to see you there.