Kevin “Peach” Hartle, 63, of Henryville, passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. Born July 15, 1959 to the late George B. and Ruth (Niederriter) Hartle. Kevin was married to his high school sweetheart Mona (Glosser) for 41 years on June 6. Together, they raised two wonderful sons: Brenton (Lauren) of Culpeper, VA and Tyler of Bethlehem, PA. Along with his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kevin-peach-hartle/