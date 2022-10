Herman H. Hetager, 86, of Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Florida. Friends will be received on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney. A complete obituary will be published upon completion.

