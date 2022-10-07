CLEARFIELD – It took a jury about 20 minutes on Friday to find a man accused of attempted homicide guilty but mentally ill for a stabbing that occurred in Hyde in Aug. 2020.

Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, who is homeless, was also found guilty but mentally ill of two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats after a two-day trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

In an interview after the verdict was read, District Attorney Ryan Sayers stated that Bailor who will be sentenced within 60 days, could serve approximately 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Because of the nature of the verdicts, he will first be sent to a state facility for treatment before being placed in the general population at one of the state prison, he explained.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 24, 2020 when the victim who had just pulled into his driveway, got out of his car and Bailor “came running at him” with a knife saying that “don’t you ever f*** with my family”. He then stabbed him in the neck and abdomen, according to the affidavit.

