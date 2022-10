Robert “Rob” Dean Rorabaugh, 46, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home in Punxsutawney, PA. Rob was born on September 17, 1976, to the late James and Lois (Burkey) Rorabaugh in Johnstown, PA. He attended Brockway Area High School and Jeff Tech specializing in automotive. Rob married Debra Sue Garthwaite on January 2, 2019, […]

