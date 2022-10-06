Lawrence Twp.

Police were called to a Turnpike Ext. business for a report of a male who had entered the business and began yelling and spitting on the victim. The suspect fled and then entered his next door residence before police arrival. The investigation continues.

PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle on Red Schoolhouse Rd. in Decatur Twp. Police say someone entered the property and stole a 2021 black and white SSR Motorsport. It has a zip tie holding the clutch cable and minor damage to the front fender. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police conducted a traffic stop on Curtin St. in Osceola Borough. The operator was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.

State police responded to a Burge St. residence in Decatur Twp. for a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, police found a 34 year old male with an active PFA in the residence. Charges have been filed.