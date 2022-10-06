Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location. This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store. Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed. Responsibilities: Greeting and assisting customers Loading customer orders Operating forklift loader Preparing […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-non-cdl-drivers/