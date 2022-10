Eileen D. Showers, 79, formerly of Dillsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was the wife of the late Russell T. Showers. Born February 6, 1943 in Punxsutawney, PA, Eileen was the daughter of the late Stanley Skarbek and the late Helen Meko Skarbek. Eileen grew up in Reynoldsville, PA and graduated from Reynoldsville High School […]

