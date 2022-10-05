An additional fixture in your yard can do wonders for the atmosphere around your home. Read on to get a few tips for installing lamp posts on your property.

Lamp posts are a great way to improve the functionality of your property and your home’s curb appeal all at once. Sleek, stylish, and available in a range of different designs, these fixtures are great for creating a welcoming atmosphere that’s personalized to your tastes. However, if it’s your first time tackling a project like this, it’s important to have a few pieces of advice to fall back on. Use these tips for installing lamp posts on your property to make the most of every step in the process.

Consider Wiring Placement

While it’s possible to place your lamp post anywhere on your property, some locations will always be better than others. The biggest determining factor for this will be the fixture’s access to wiring and how easily you can hook up a connection to the home. Make sure you can successfully wire a lamp post in your desired spot before you even finalize the location. This way, you can be better assured that the lamp going to work as intended once you finish installing it.

Dig a Deep Enough Base

When you install your lamp post, it’s also vital that you pay particular attention to how deep you dig the hole for its base. A solid foundation will be the key to keeping these amenities in quality condition for years to come. As such, you’ll want something at least 18 to 24 inches deep with a diameter of about 6 inches. This hole size can fit the majority of standard lamp post models and will ensure the most security once packed with dirt or concrete. Make sure to use a quality piece of hydraulic auger equipment to dig these holes in order to achieve the cleanest possible results.

Support the Post for Proper Leveling

No one wants to go to the trouble of installing a lamp post only to notice it’s crooked and unsightly. Half of the benefit of having these fixtures is that they look great, and it’s crucial that you ensure proper leveling before finishing the task. You can do this by using several wooden planks as support. Push them against the sides of your post and measure repeatedly with a leveling tool to ensure the post straight from all angles.

Weatherproof as You Go

Among the most important tips for installing lamp posts on your property is remembering to weatherproof. Lamp posts undergo exposure to all manner of weather conditions and can develop damage or rot over time. Fortunately, you can prolong your lamp post’s lifespan by taking extra protective measures during installation. Caulking any open seams or cracks can keep moisture out and reduce the likelihood of problems in the future.

In utilizing these tips and tricks, you’ll be able to kick back and enjoy your new fixture without worry. You’ll love how it looks, and your guests will feel welcome at your home from the time they pull into the driveway.