Pennsylvanians are being made aware that members of the state police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone.

Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind.

Reportedly, residents have received calls from someone identifying as an investigating trooper with the state police.

The resident’s caller ID may even indicate that the call is originating from a legitimate state police installation.

The individual indicates they’ll arrest the resident on outstanding arrest warrants, unless a specified amount is paid for bail.

The caller asks to verify names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers, then asks for credit card and or bank account numbers.

If the request is refused, citizens are threatened with arrest and or fines, state police said.

“If you receive a payment request, by telephone, … do not provide any personal or financial information.

“Obtain as much information as possible about the request, the caller’s name and callback number.”

“Then, notify your local state police station of the incident as soon as possible.”

Any questions regarding calls, mailings or internet contacts from the state police can be clarified by calling your local station.

If you were contacted and provided personal or financial information, monitor your accounts and contact your local police.