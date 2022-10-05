DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to award multiple bids to Bucktail Excavators.

The company was the lowest bidder for each of the four categories, which included:

Type AS3 Anti-Skid Material – $26.92/ton

Type A Sand Material – $18.46/ton

Type A Limestone 2A – $20.92/ton

AASHTO #8 – $26.962

It was noted that this year Sandy Township and DuBois City opened these bids as a joint project. The city also voted to approve the same set of bids.

The supervisors also approved a mall subdivision request to split off Taco Bell, Ruby Tuesday, Hampton Inn and the old Italian Oven.

When asked, Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said it was unlikely to change the yearly tax revenue.

Arbaugh said there would be a one-time transfer tax when the properties are sold.

The supervisors also announced “Shredding Day” will take place Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the municipal building.

That day residents may bring up to two banker’s boxes worth of documents for shredding.