HYDE — The Huntingdon Bearcats came to town Monday night and kept the Clearfield Bison junior varsity team out of the endzone in a 14-0 shutout victory.

Two Bison quarterbacks threw red zone interceptions, as the Bison just could quite find the goal line in this one.

The visitors took an 8-0 halftime lead with a 12-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion.

The other Bearcat score was a long 48 yard catch and run in the final quarter.

The Bisons will be on the road the rest of the season, starting with a trip to Tyrone next Monday to face the Golden Eagles.

1st Quarter

Cl-0 H-0

2nd Quarter

Cooper Broad threw an interception in the end zone.

Huntingdon threw a 12 yard TD pass. 2 pt conv good. Cl-0 H-8

3rd Quarter

Cl-0 H-8

4th Quarter

Huntingdon threw a 48 yard TD pass. 2 pt conv failed. Cl-0 H-14

Karsen Lazauskas threw an interception in the end zone.

Individual Stats

Rushing

John Rowles 12-73. Karsen Lazauskas 10-30, Cooper Broad 1-5

Receiving

Derrick Mikesell 1-52, Jeff Irwin 2-33, Cooper Broad 1-11

Passing

Cooper Broad 0-3 1 INT

Karsen Lazauskas 4-8, 96 yards, 1 INT