HYDE — The Huntingdon Bearcats came to town Monday night and kept the Clearfield Bison junior varsity team out of the endzone in a 14-0 shutout victory.
Two Bison quarterbacks threw red zone interceptions, as the Bison just could quite find the goal line in this one.
The visitors took an 8-0 halftime lead with a 12-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion.
The other Bearcat score was a long 48 yard catch and run in the final quarter.
The Bisons will be on the road the rest of the season, starting with a trip to Tyrone next Monday to face the Golden Eagles.
1st Quarter
Cl-0 H-0
2nd Quarter
Cooper Broad threw an interception in the end zone.
Huntingdon threw a 12 yard TD pass. 2 pt conv good. Cl-0 H-8
3rd Quarter
Cl-0 H-8
4th Quarter
Huntingdon threw a 48 yard TD pass. 2 pt conv failed. Cl-0 H-14
Karsen Lazauskas threw an interception in the end zone.
Individual Stats
Rushing
John Rowles 12-73. Karsen Lazauskas 10-30, Cooper Broad 1-5
Receiving
Derrick Mikesell 1-52, Jeff Irwin 2-33, Cooper Broad 1-11
Passing
Cooper Broad 0-3 1 INT
Karsen Lazauskas 4-8, 96 yards, 1 INT